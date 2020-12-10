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Obama's Homosexual Acts & Cocaine Use
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279 views • December 10, 2020
Larry Sinclair: Obama’s gay lover murdered to keep Obama’s record clean!?
Author of “Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder”, Lawrence W. Sinclair has died tonight(2007) near his home in Chattanooga in a purported car accident. It was apparently a hit and run. Police say the other driver got away and there was no sign of the other driver or his car.
Sinclair has Filed a Federal Lawsuit Against Obama and Others for Harrassment and Intimidation Since the Video Came Out.
The Mainstream Press has Remained Monolithically Mute!!
Author of “Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder”, Lawrence W. Sinclair has died tonight(2007) near his home in Chattanooga in a purported car accident. It was apparently a hit and run. Police say the other driver got away and there was no sign of the other driver or his car.
Sinclair has Filed a Federal Lawsuit Against Obama and Others for Harrassment and Intimidation Since the Video Came Out.
The Mainstream Press has Remained Monolithically Mute!!
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