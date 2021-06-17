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Medical Journals Are The Authority on Evidence Based Science... Right? Discovery Through Litigation Shows Us Just How Good The Deception Is {Mirror}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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15 views • June 17, 2021
This is an interview with Thrive.com exposing the manipulation of medical journals and what we've been lead to believe are legit research studies and results.
Medical ghost writers are rampant in the healthcare field and are very good at their job.
Find more here...
https://www.thriveon.com/media/freedom-portal-sample-clips/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy