THE QUIET WARS. OIL RICH BUT DIRT POOR HAITI IN USA GUNSIGHTS

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USCG had sent a cutter (this is not a true warship) to surveill the ongoing unrest in Port au Prince. Biden and his pals start to beat the bushes for support to ""peacekeep" the little oil rich island
Situation (biased) SO it begins, U.S. starts INVASION of Haiti with military force | Redacted with Clayton Morris (rumble.com)
Coast Guard Cutter Arrives in Haiti as US Mulls Gov’t Appeal for Foreign ‘Armed Force’ Intervention | CNSNews