Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE QUIET WARS. OIL RICH BUT DIRT POOR HAITI IN USA GUNSIGHTS
65 views
channel image
Iron Age News
Published a month ago |
Shop now

USCG had sent a cutter (this is not a true warship) to surveill the ongoing unrest in Port au Prince.  Biden and his pals start to beat the bushes for support to ""peacekeep" the little oil rich island

Situation (biased) SO it begins, U.S. starts INVASION of Haiti with military force | Redacted with Clayton Morris (rumble.com)

Coast Guard Cutter Arrives in Haiti as US Mulls Gov’t Appeal for Foreign ‘Armed Force’ Intervention | CNSNews

Keywords
bidenoilhaiti

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket