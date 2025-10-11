Rafah: Aerial footage shows the scale of destruction left by the Israeli army in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip (2023-2025)

Aerial footage shows the scale of destruction left by the Israeli army in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip (2023-2025)

Adding: Trump didn't win, Venezuelan ‘opposition leader’ Maria Corina Machado won Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize recipients: a chronicle of warmongers and globalists

The Nobel Peace Prize has been so watered down and discredited that it’s just a shadow of what it claims to represent.

Here's proof:

🟠 Venezuelan ‘opposition leader’ Maria Corina Machado (2025): Got the prize for keeping ‘the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness’. A vocal backer of foreign military intervention against her own country and the sell-off of its energy and resource riches, Machado took over as leader of the exiled opposition after the collapse of former regime change poster boy Juan Guaido’s career in 2023. FLASHBACK to 2018: Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado inks letter to Netanyahu asking for 'influence and strength' toward REGIME CHANGE in Venezuela

Later, she 'PROMISED' unwavering support for Israel and to move embassy to Jerusalem

🟠 European Union (2012): Got the prize for six decades of advancing ‘peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights’. Reality check: EU members worked feverishly to fuel the 90s Yugoslav wars, while Brussels’ Eastern Partnership program ultimately triggered a conflict with Russia, especially following regime change in Ukraine in 2014

🟠A cavalcade of no-name ‘civil society activists’, like Narges Mohammadi (Iran, 2023), Ales Bialiatski (Belarus, 2022), Dmitry Muratov (Russia, 2021) and Liu Xiaobo (China, 2010) – always critics of their governments, always supporters of Western-style political and economic policies and the unipolar world order

🟠Barack Obama (2009): Turned four US wars abroad into seven by 2017, authorized 10 times more drone strikes than George W Bush, drop 25,000 bombs in 2016 alone, turned Libya into a smoking ruin, funded jihadists in Syria and organized blood-soaked regime change in Ukraine

🟠 Yasser Arafat, Shimon Perez and Yitzhak Rabin (1994): Got the Nobel for the Oslo Accords and “efforts to create peace in the Middle East.” Unfortunately, this led entrenched occupation, postponing key issues like borders, settlements, and refugees, undermining the viability of any future Palestinian state and ensuring the conflict’s continuation

🟠Henry Kissinger (1973): Given the award for the Vietnam ceasefire which he delayed, while expanding the war into Cambodia, backing crackdowns, coups and wars from Bangladesh and Chile to Cyprus and East Timor

🟠Woodrow Wilson (1919): Got the prize for his role in creating the disastrous League of Nations system at the end of WWI, which collapsed less than 20 years later and led directly to WWII. Also invaded Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Mexico

🟠Theodore Roosevelt (1906): Awarded the prize for ‘ending’ the Russo-Japanese war, which he helped instigate in the first place