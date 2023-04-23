Quo Vadis





April 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 19, 2023.





My much loved children, pray a lot, so that all your brothers and sisters find the way that leads to Jesus.





You know well that I never leave you alone, but many of you no longer want to know anything about what is divine and powerful.





My children dedicate their lives mostly to useless things, no longer thinking that only what belongs to the "Divine" can change their lives for good.





Certainly the times you are living are not the most beautiful and good, but you, my children, what do you do to make them better?





I can only get close to very few of you, the blasphemies, of which many of you, fix our speeches, will surely take you to the depths of hell.





Please pray a lot for these children of mine who are far from your Father and from Jesus.





Prayer for many has become "the unknown" and then everything in their life will change.





Help me obedient children, intercede with the saints in heaven to help these children of mine who have canceled their prayers to Jesus, Me and the saints.





Children, times will soon change, draw ever closer to Jesus, who is your true salvation.





I thank you because you listen to my words and put into practice what Jesus suggests to you with his Word in the Holy Gospel.





Children I love you and soon I will be able to prove it head to head.





I bless you and thank you.





Mary Consolation.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byORNk6NhK0



