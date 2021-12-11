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Sun Gazing by Hira Ratan Manek Full Presentation and Instructions. Cure all diseases for free.
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110 views • December 11, 2021
Sun Gazing Hira Ratan Manek explains his method live at the Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library Event Center. The event is called: Solar Healing - The Sun Gazing Process by Hira Ratan Manek (HRM)
+ Step-by-step safe sun gazing instructions for beginners.
+ How to do safe sun-bathing.
+ How to make sun-charged solar water health drink.
HRM also reveals the health benefits to expect and when to expect them. He says to expect health benefits such as:
+ Ultimate Relaxation.
+ A peaceful unstressed mind.
+ Elimination of mental diseases such as depression and anxiety.
+ Healing of serious physical diseases including cancer cure
+ Nutrition.
+ Plus much more
+ Step-by-step safe sun gazing instructions for beginners.
+ How to do safe sun-bathing.
+ How to make sun-charged solar water health drink.
HRM also reveals the health benefits to expect and when to expect them. He says to expect health benefits such as:
+ Ultimate Relaxation.
+ A peaceful unstressed mind.
+ Elimination of mental diseases such as depression and anxiety.
+ Healing of serious physical diseases including cancer cure
+ Nutrition.
+ Plus much more
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