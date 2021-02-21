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They Dont Really Care About Us. Changing our DNA. HUMAN 2.0 HUMAN HYBRID
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440 views • February 21, 2021
GO to the website and watch the full video, you might want to take a seat as it is very shocking. You can download it from the site as I did and share it. Copy and paste the link in your browser. URGENT INFORMATION so you can decide if you want to take the covid vaccine. they keep removing these Doctors, but they put thier careers on the line to share the truth with us. https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
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