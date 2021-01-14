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[Jan 14, 2021] Are you Married to the ball? What shape is our planet? w/David Weiss [Not Another Conspiracy Podcast]
DITRH Interviews
DITRH Interviews
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123 views • January 17, 2021
On today's monumental episode of Not Another Conspiracy podcast we welcome our very first guest on to the show, David Weiss.
David Weiss is one of the leading voices in the Flat Earth community and the host of the Flat Earth Podcast.
In a different style of episode David takes us on the journey of his realization that has lead him to leave behind his atheism, self employed company & mainstream beliefs and focus full-time on spreading the word of the Flat Earth. David takes the time to display as much evidence as he has been shown and found him self to Dean, JJ & Ben that leads to some fascinating discussions. Are you ready to open your 3rd eye? put everything you know aside for a few hours and take the plunge in to the most controversial conspiracy theory of all time with your Not Another Conspiracy Podcast hosts and welcome David Weiss.
If you enjoyed this podcast please like, share and subscribe.

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