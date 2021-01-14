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[Jan 14, 2021] Are you Married to the ball? What shape is our planet? w/David Weiss [Not Another Conspiracy Podcast]
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123 views • January 17, 2021
On today's monumental episode of Not Another Conspiracy podcast we welcome our very first guest on to the show, David Weiss.
David Weiss is one of the leading voices in the Flat Earth community and the host of the Flat Earth Podcast.
In a different style of episode David takes us on the journey of his realization that has lead him to leave behind his atheism, self employed company & mainstream beliefs and focus full-time on spreading the word of the Flat Earth. David takes the time to display as much evidence as he has been shown and found him self to Dean, JJ & Ben that leads to some fascinating discussions. Are you ready to open your 3rd eye? put everything you know aside for a few hours and take the plunge in to the most controversial conspiracy theory of all time with your Not Another Conspiracy Podcast hosts and welcome David Weiss.
If you enjoyed this podcast please like, share and subscribe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
David Weiss is one of the leading voices in the Flat Earth community and the host of the Flat Earth Podcast.
In a different style of episode David takes us on the journey of his realization that has lead him to leave behind his atheism, self employed company & mainstream beliefs and focus full-time on spreading the word of the Flat Earth. David takes the time to display as much evidence as he has been shown and found him self to Dean, JJ & Ben that leads to some fascinating discussions. Are you ready to open your 3rd eye? put everything you know aside for a few hours and take the plunge in to the most controversial conspiracy theory of all time with your Not Another Conspiracy Podcast hosts and welcome David Weiss.
If you enjoyed this podcast please like, share and subscribe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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