Trump+Lukashenko to strike "Big Deal"? | Russia bankrupts West's maritime industry | US' Tomahawk bluff.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Warsaw demands halt to Nord Stream sabotage probe – FT
Russia’s ally says it’s ready for ‘big deal’ with US
Any agreement with Donald Trump must take Belarus’ interests into account, President Alexander Lukashenko has said
KGB boss reveals details of talks with US
Talk of Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine is Calculated Psy-Op to Pressure Russia's Leadership
First container ship from China docks in UK via Arctic shortcut
Unlocking the Potential of the Northern Sea Route
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!