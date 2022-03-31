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Eng Taing Shares Bitcoin Mining Cashflow
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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My guest in this episode is Eng Taing. Eng is an experienced real estate investor with $100M assets under management. He has 12 years of real estate experience and has focused on cash flow investing to create significant passive income. Eng is an economist by training, from the Wharton School of Business. He also has experience leading data science and analytics at Apple, Capital One and AT&T. He applies that experience when identifying and underwriting investment opportunities and markets.

Eng is the classic immigrant story that can only happen in America. He was born in refugee camp in Thailand, where his family escaped the Khmer Rogue from Cambodia.

Having grown up in Los Angeles, he pursued economics by day trading and playing Poker to pay for his tuition while attending the University of Pennsylvania. There he trained as an economist and afterwards went into Investment banking. Later he would leave the financial world to join the Peace Corps, volunteering in the Republic of Georgia--a year after the Russian invasion. There he met his wife--Jennie, who was also volunteering abroad. They now have one son, with another on the way.

Eng has presented at companies like Apple, Facebook, & Amazon where he teaches employees how to minimize their tax burden and keep and investing more of their earnings so that they can achieve financial freedom.

Interview Links:

Touzi Capital: https://www.touzicapital.com/

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

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