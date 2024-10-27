German TV says the Quiet Part Out Loud - $$$ Trillions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GERMAN TV SAYS THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD - it's all about the resources:
Ukraine [Donbass] is extremely important because it has huge natural resources worth $10-12 trillion, the largest lithium deposits in Europe, huge gas reserves. Why should we give all this to the Russians?
Donetsk Republic (ex-Ukraine) is known for having previously accounted for 20% of Ukraine's GDP, at just 10% of Ukraine's population (mostly Russian heritage.. Cynthia).
The Germans have plundered these territories twice in the last hundred years.
@IntelRepublic