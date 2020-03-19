AI Artificial Intelligence is HERE - take over of America

The time has come to awaken fully.......

“Artificial intelligence” (AI) is bringing about profound changes in the lives of human beings, and it will continue to do so. AI offers enormous potential when it comes to improving social coexistence

and personal well-being, augmenting human capabilities and enabling or facilitating many tasks that can be carried out more efficiently and effectively. However, these results are by no means

guaranteed. The transformations currently underway are not just quantitative. Above all, they are qualitative, because they affect the way these tasks are carried out and the way in which we perceive reality and human nature itself, so much so that they can influence our mental and interpersonal habits.



New technology must be researched and produced in accordance with criteria that ensure it truly serves the entire “human family” (Preamble, Univ. Dec. Human Rights), respecting the inherent

dignity of each of its members and all-natural environments, and taking into account the needs of those who are most vulnerable. The aim is not only to ensure that no one is excluded but also to expand those areas of freedom that could be threatened by algorithmic conditioning.