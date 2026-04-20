Dems Prep for Total TAKEOVER - Here's how we Win

April 20, 2026 - If they win, Trump will be impeached, the America First agenda is finished, and taxing the “rich” (you and me) will be next. Let’s see what the Dems have planned and how we can stop them.





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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh https://lindelltv.com/global-lunacy-or-safety-and-sanity-its-up-to-us/?channel=4751





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Click here for the full-length video of my interview with Kristi Leigh “I’ve Fallen for Another Conspiracy Theory and I can’t get Up!

https://lindelltv.com/ive-fallen-for-another-conspiracy-theory-and-i-cant-get-up/?channel=4751







