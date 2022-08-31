Passport, NWO Agenda Digital Identity

By far the most crucial aspect of the COVID agenda is the so-called “vaccine passports.” Our rulers do not want you to get “vaccinated” for the good of your health. They want you to get “vaccinated” so that they can force you to use a “vaccine passport.” This is the first step to implementing a mandatory, universal digital identity system. Every human is “at risk” from COVID. Therefore, every human must take the “vaccine.” To keep track of who has taken the vaccine, every human requires a “vaccine passport.” To keep track of the vaccine passports, humanity as a species requires a worldwide digital identity system. Without a worldwide identity system, the vaccine passports are useless, and without the vaccine passports, how do we know that you aren’t a COVID super-spreader, personally responsible for the genocide of millions?

More at realfreenews.com

#passort #nwo #agenda #nwoagenda #digitalidentity #covid #covidagenda #lockdown #dystopic #future #conspiracy #humanity #risk

