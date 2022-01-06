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WOW! AUSTRALIA PAYS VACCINE INJURED! - PFIZER ADMITS VAX GIVES CHILDREN HEART ATTACKS!
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60 views • January 06, 2022
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Australia admitting to widespread injuries from the so-called vaccine for the so-called "covid19." The country is dolling out money to many who've faced serious injury.
The money won't pay back their loss of life or be worth their long term health issues. It's a joke really. They continue to mandate vaccines despite these payments.
Pfizer is also admitting that the vaccine causes heart damage in children. Myocarditis and pericarditis specifically. Despite this, they're immune from lawsuits.
While we gets bits and pieces of the truth here and there, it is always buried within a week and covered by new propaganda. We need to continue calling out these evil psychopaths sterilizing the planet.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
childrendeathaustraliaheart attacksjabinjectionpfizerpcr testworld alternative mediacovid jabpays vaccine injured
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