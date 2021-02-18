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Liberal Media Industrial Complex
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120 views • February 18, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3080/liberal-media-industrial-complex-call-in-show-september-19th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3080-call-in-show-19-sep
It is my opinion that that conservatives try to persuade people with logic and reason more than emotions. Besides a few exceptions, I think a majority conservative personas can participate in rational discussions without constant logical errors or appeal to emotions. So - why do not we play the left's game? Why do we persist with logic when the left wins by making emotionally arguments?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3080-call-in-show-19-sep
It is my opinion that that conservatives try to persuade people with logic and reason more than emotions. Besides a few exceptions, I think a majority conservative personas can participate in rational discussions without constant logical errors or appeal to emotions. So - why do not we play the left's game? Why do we persist with logic when the left wins by making emotionally arguments?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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