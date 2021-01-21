GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE GREAT AMERICAN POLITICAL AWAKENING AND RESISTANCE HAS BEGUN. 1/18/21

What a profound difference there is now in the U.S. population than when Trump was last being inaugurated. Americans voted for Trump not knowing where it would go. All they had was a sense that something different had to be done. Then all hell broke loose with an unending attack for four years and massive internal sabotage of the Trump administration. Then came an impeachment. Despite everything there were improvements in the physical economy. Then came COVID. Then came the vote fraud. Then came the second impeachment. Now they are saying Trump's impeachment can be tried by the Senate after he leaves office so he can never run again. Yet, the latest Rasmussen poll says Trump has a 49% approval rating, and another poll says that 75% of Republicans believe the election was stolen. What does that say? To put it mildly, the last five years since Trump announced for President has been an "educational" and politically transformative experience that will not go away.



Will all these people just throw in the towel and say, "there is nothing you can do" and go back to being couch potatoes? No way! The continuous and continuing assault on Trump is the greatest possible confirmation of Trump. Whether a bullet hits him, or he goes to prison, or not, he is now the folk hero of our time, and the model for the resistance that is coming. Our mission is to arm that resistance with identity and policies, and use every possible election, local as well as national, as the training ground for citizen candidates to awaken the population and spread the resistance everywhere to the illegitimate government and its policies now being installed