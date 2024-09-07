BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BIBI THREATENS ₪ TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 8 months ago

⁣Netanyahu threatens to reveal truth about 9/11


Comments:


We know the truth and know instigators created (un) patriot act) destroying previously good airline travel, (Friendly and fun, people behaved themself, in fact they were on their best behavior because it was fun to fly, food was good, steward friendly and people respected each other. This corporation is bankrupt (U.S.A.) holding a proverbial gun to tax payers head and attempting to bleed us and our children's children dry from incomes they didn't earn. Time to close purse/pocket strings for those that do not comply, with truthful accountability.


>A jew

>telling the truth

Lol.

As if, but go ahead, bring it, you fucking jew.

Don't forget the part about you jews and your jew mossad, planning and carrying out 9/11 from start to finish.

We already know that Bush Jr. knew all about your jewish false flag that murdered White Americans and spared jews, who were told by jewish communication services, not to go into work at the towers, the day of the attack.

We also already know that Bush Jr. is a stooge servant of the jews, and so was his father.


Every single aspect of 9/11 is jewish.


For more information, visit http://gtvflyers.com and watch Europa: The Last Battle at http://europathelastbattle.net


Source: https://gab.com/BigSekz/posts/113094016739722506


Thumbnail: http://blogs.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-the-meme-hero/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/israel-gifs

Keywords
threatbibi netanyahuground zerobenjamin mileikowskyseptermber 11ww3 as a distraction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy