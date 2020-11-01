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Stories That Are Missing In Action On MSM: The MSM Truly Sucks - Part 28
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35 views • November 01, 2020
News, information & viewpoints that the MSM (& Big Tech) prefers to censor
Public Domain Music: Chopin Grande valse brillante in E-flat major, Op. 18 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8901193/National-security-nightmare-Hunter-Bidens-laptop.html
#2 https://www.dailywire.com/news/dea-agents-seized-second-alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-during-february-raid-report-says
#3 https://thepostmillennial.com/google-searches-for-joe-biden-corruption-spike/
#4 https://nypost.com/2020/10/31/obama-officials-were-bothered-by-hunter-biden-burisma-job-book/
#5 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/abc-news-breaks-mainstream-media-blackout-hunter-biden-story
#6 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2020/10/31/liberal-journalist-dared-investigate-hunter-biden-bombshell-media
#7 https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/associated-press-confirms-biden-once-eulogized-former-kkk-leader
#8 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/brain-freeze-joe-biden-says-americans-have-a-right-to-badakathcare/
#9 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/30/watch-kamala-harris-introduced-as-next-president-of-the-united-states-during-texas-campaign-event/
#10 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-bully-fantasizes-assaulting-president-trump-michigan-speech-video/
#11 https://www.nationalinsiders.com/leftists-radicals-plan-massive-white-house-ambush/
#12 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/conflict-expert-on-possible-trump-win-thousands-could-storm-white-house/
#13 https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/lucy-collins/dc-mayor-tells-businesses-not-board-businesses-do-so-anyway
#14 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/watch-portland-antifa-invades-vancouver-attacks-restaurant-patrons/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/looters-beat-police-officer-with-stolen-cash-register-during-dc-protest/
#16 https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-swarm-and-attack-trump-supporter-in-beverly-hills-during-maga-ween-rally/
#17 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/watch-rioters-move-from-businesses-to-residential-streets-in-portland/
#18 https://www.nationalinsiders.com/pollster-reveals-why-biden-favorable-polls-are-garbage/
#19 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/31/democrat-filmmaker-to-vote-for-donald-trump-after-making-illegal-immigration-documentary
#20 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/30/mn-ag-ellison-trump-has-a-real-shot-at-winning-minnesota/
#21 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-president-number-democrats-president-trumps-last-6-rallies-scare-american-left/
#22 https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Trump-s-Latino-supporters-a-vocal-minority-15674984.php
#23 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/31/pollsters-warn-flawed-election-day-predictions-people-shocked-shy-hidden-trump-voters/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/31/ronna-mcdaniel-democrats-and-independents-turning-out-in-droves-for-trump-in-minnesota-and-wisconsin/
#25 https://www.toptradeguru.com/news/wisconsin-early-ballot-returns-show-gop-ahead-8-points/
#26 https://nypost.com/2020/10/30/trump-fans-crowd-outside-minnesota-rally-in-spite-of-state-capacity/
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/michigan-crowd-for-donald-trump-dwarfs-crowd-for-barack-obama-and-joe-biden/
#28 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wisconsin-friday-president-trump-holds-massive-rally-green-bay-former-vp-biden-50-show-placed-circles/
#29 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/trump-supporters-chant-usa-in-face-of-antifa-in-beverly-hills/
#30 https://twitter.com/SomeBitchIKnow/status/1322478395582750720 Trump Supporters with Vehicles Filled with MAGA TRUMP Flags Surround
#31 https://disrn.com/news/seal-team-6-rescues-american-hostage-in-africa/
Public Domain Music: Chopin Grande valse brillante in E-flat major, Op. 18 https://musopen.org
Links to video's articles listed below:
#1 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8901193/National-security-nightmare-Hunter-Bidens-laptop.html
#2 https://www.dailywire.com/news/dea-agents-seized-second-alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-during-february-raid-report-says
#3 https://thepostmillennial.com/google-searches-for-joe-biden-corruption-spike/
#4 https://nypost.com/2020/10/31/obama-officials-were-bothered-by-hunter-biden-burisma-job-book/
#5 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/abc-news-breaks-mainstream-media-blackout-hunter-biden-story
#6 https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2020/10/31/liberal-journalist-dared-investigate-hunter-biden-bombshell-media
#7 https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/associated-press-confirms-biden-once-eulogized-former-kkk-leader
#8 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/brain-freeze-joe-biden-says-americans-have-a-right-to-badakathcare/
#9 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/30/watch-kamala-harris-introduced-as-next-president-of-the-united-states-during-texas-campaign-event/
#10 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-bully-fantasizes-assaulting-president-trump-michigan-speech-video/
#11 https://www.nationalinsiders.com/leftists-radicals-plan-massive-white-house-ambush/
#12 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/conflict-expert-on-possible-trump-win-thousands-could-storm-white-house/
#13 https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/lucy-collins/dc-mayor-tells-businesses-not-board-businesses-do-so-anyway
#14 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/watch-portland-antifa-invades-vancouver-attacks-restaurant-patrons/
#15 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/looters-beat-police-officer-with-stolen-cash-register-during-dc-protest/
#16 https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-swarm-and-attack-trump-supporter-in-beverly-hills-during-maga-ween-rally/
#17 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/watch-rioters-move-from-businesses-to-residential-streets-in-portland/
#18 https://www.nationalinsiders.com/pollster-reveals-why-biden-favorable-polls-are-garbage/
#19 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/31/democrat-filmmaker-to-vote-for-donald-trump-after-making-illegal-immigration-documentary
#20 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/10/30/mn-ag-ellison-trump-has-a-real-shot-at-winning-minnesota/
#21 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/historic-president-number-democrats-president-trumps-last-6-rallies-scare-american-left/
#22 https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Trump-s-Latino-supporters-a-vocal-minority-15674984.php
#23 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/31/pollsters-warn-flawed-election-day-predictions-people-shocked-shy-hidden-trump-voters/
#24 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/31/ronna-mcdaniel-democrats-and-independents-turning-out-in-droves-for-trump-in-minnesota-and-wisconsin/
#25 https://www.toptradeguru.com/news/wisconsin-early-ballot-returns-show-gop-ahead-8-points/
#26 https://nypost.com/2020/10/30/trump-fans-crowd-outside-minnesota-rally-in-spite-of-state-capacity/
#27 https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/10/31/michigan-crowd-for-donald-trump-dwarfs-crowd-for-barack-obama-and-joe-biden/
#28 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wisconsin-friday-president-trump-holds-massive-rally-green-bay-former-vp-biden-50-show-placed-circles/
#29 https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/31/trump-supporters-chant-usa-in-face-of-antifa-in-beverly-hills/
#30 https://twitter.com/SomeBitchIKnow/status/1322478395582750720 Trump Supporters with Vehicles Filled with MAGA TRUMP Flags Surround
#31 https://disrn.com/news/seal-team-6-rescues-american-hostage-in-africa/
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