Kommt auf den Punkt (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Es ist ein weltweiter Krieg gegen Weiße.Und wenn man sich umschaut, wird das von fast niemanden thematisiert.
Woran liegt es, dass man nicht auf den Punkt kommt?
Wir haben das Video "Kommt auf den Punkt" komplett neu gestaltet und in einen zweiten Teil unterteilt.
Schaut also auch Teil 2.
Wuwox-Link: https://www.wuwox.com/w/jMGTd1gjwKg2SYsnCbtFsv
Odysee-Link: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Anti-White-Agenda-FTAOL:4
Beitrag von Andreas:
https://t.me/ftaolr/749
Erstveröffentlichung: 17.11.2019
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror 🪞
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Sagisu Shiro - The Last Day (Casshern Ost)
