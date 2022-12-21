Create New Account
Kommt auf den Punkt (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday |

Es ist ein weltweiter Krieg gegen Weiße.Und wenn man sich umschaut, wird das von fast niemanden thematisiert.

Woran liegt es, dass man nicht auf den Punkt kommt?


Wir haben das Video "Kommt auf den Punkt" komplett neu gestaltet und in einen zweiten Teil unterteilt.

Schaut also auch Teil 2.

Wuwox-Link: https://www.wuwox.com/w/jMGTd1gjwKg2SYsnCbtFsv

Odysee-Link: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Anti-White-Agenda-FTAOL:4


Beitrag von Andreas:

https://t.me/ftaolr/749

Erstveröffentlichung: 17.11.2019


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror 🪞


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Sagisu Shiro - The Last Day (Casshern Ost)

Keywords
nwonew world orderagendaeuropegermanywhite supremacykalergiworld warwefftaolhootonmorgentau

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
