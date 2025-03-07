Life "Extension" More Like Incarceration Technologies

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1897430579941183834?t=4pC_8f-1rivBICJK2Rq0RA&s=19





WHY IS 6G SO IMPORTANT TO EVERY HUMAN ON THE PLANET? WHAT IS IT & HOW DOES IT WORK? https://rumble.com/v6q72dg-406796740.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1895539851409440868?t=ukMG45pJT6_KU6ALd_-q0w&s=19





WHAT DOES ISRAEL, CANADA, EUROPEAN UNION AND USA ALL HAVE IN COMMON FROM HORIZON 2020-2030 FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION? https://rumble.com/v6pwjls-406305856.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1894840807754002688?t=9_N_9h7Dcy41QvOLWyBp5w&s=19





CAN'T FIND SOLUTIONS UNTIL EVERYONE IS WILLING TO IDENTIFY AND ACKNOWLEDGE THE REAL PROBLEM! BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE #HORIZON2020

https://rumble.com/v6pmf56-405833514.html

1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Isreal+Leading+The+Bioconvergence+Revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c5857ccdc74e30469718d8

2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=policy+horizons+canada+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=4bd34667c02148188b5cd5

3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2201e79f0335b5709fb160

4. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1894144584873038239?t=zEXaqg1x7kl76gO3vuMp0g&s=19





iobnt 6g ieee https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+6g+ieee&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e4d9048255b7662bb83b89

￼

.

ASK YOURSELVES WHY THEY WON'T SPEAK ABOUT ITU-IMT2030 6G UPGRADES!

.

FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v6osk33-404440239.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

itu 6g iobnt ian f akildiz https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+6g+iobnt+ian+f+akildiz&summary=1&conversation=70952d5b1e16e554acc3c5

.

itu iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt&source=web

.

itu imt 2030 https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+imt+2030&source=web&summary=1&conversation=b3cb7dd29e49a183378b39

.

iobnt 6g ieee https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+6g+ieee&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e4d9048255b7662bb83b89

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1895361066223403049?t=FN5oajcf33sfDCtCIU1D6A&s=19





Pulse-Based Intra-Body Nano-Communication at Terahertz and Optical Bands

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Pulse-Based+Intra-Body+Nano-Communication+at+Terahertz+and+Optical+Bands&source=android

.

Terahertz Communications and Sensing for 6G and Beyond: How Far Are We?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Terahertz+Communications+and+Sensing+for+6G+and+Beyond%3A+How+Far+Are+We%3F&source=android

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1893509465145549237?t=-biNlYVwVMI8cGUfsCMW_A&s=19



