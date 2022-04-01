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Senator Malcolm Roberts, Queensland, Australia: To All Who Perpetrated Covid Vaccine Injuries & Death -- "We Won’t Let You Get Away With It. We Are Coming for You."
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317 views • April 01, 2022
See transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/malcolm-roberts-drops-bombshells-in-senate-after-covid-under-question-inquiry/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Senator Malcolm Roberts
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Original title: Malcolm Roberts drops bombshells in Senate after COVID Under Question inquiry
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Senator Malcolm Roberts
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/
Original title: Malcolm Roberts drops bombshells in Senate after COVID Under Question inquiry
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