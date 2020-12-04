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Shocking Information About Face Muzzles You Aren't Supposed To Know
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309 views • December 04, 2020
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Watch Bank of England director, Mark Carney wriggle around his chair while locked in his house as he realizes #Bitcoin might take away their monopoly on currency: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1334310647325204481
DR. VERNON COLEMAN: THE MASK-WEARING COLLABORATORS ARE GOING TO KILL US ALL: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tiXvr1B60ZcC
(Bacterial pneumonia will soon be an epidemic, blamed on Covaids… he also talks about flu in 1919 which relates to Dr info below)
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
No One Dies From the Flu - Dr. Lorraine Day: https://www.drday.com/
Little Girls, Smashes with hammer and vaccinates on TV: https://youtu.be/fUcSnOYr3Wk
The Simpsons - Innoculator: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc4xuj4kim54/
If someone ever tries to inject me with aluminum and mercury, I will inject them with lead.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1334624008424263681
Mexico: López Obrador says pandemic lockdowns are the tactic of dictators:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/02/mexico-lopez-obrador-pandemic-lockdowns-dictatorship
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Controlled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Watch Bank of England director, Mark Carney wriggle around his chair while locked in his house as he realizes #Bitcoin might take away their monopoly on currency: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1334310647325204481
DR. VERNON COLEMAN: THE MASK-WEARING COLLABORATORS ARE GOING TO KILL US ALL: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tiXvr1B60ZcC
(Bacterial pneumonia will soon be an epidemic, blamed on Covaids… he also talks about flu in 1919 which relates to Dr info below)
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
No One Dies From the Flu - Dr. Lorraine Day: https://www.drday.com/
Little Girls, Smashes with hammer and vaccinates on TV: https://youtu.be/fUcSnOYr3Wk
The Simpsons - Innoculator: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc4xuj4kim54/
If someone ever tries to inject me with aluminum and mercury, I will inject them with lead.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1334624008424263681
Mexico: López Obrador says pandemic lockdowns are the tactic of dictators:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/02/mexico-lopez-obrador-pandemic-lockdowns-dictatorship
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