What REALLY Happened with Jimmy Kimmel! Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live X Space 19 September 2025





In this Friday Night Live X Space, Stefan Molyneux discusses media accountability following Jimmy Kimmel's comments on the Charlie Kirk shooting, critiquing the impact of incendiary rhetoric on political violence. Engaging with callers, he explores morality and universally preferable behavior (UPB), emphasizing the need for objective moral standards. Stefan concludes by urging listeners to confront flawed moral theories to foster principled discourse in a polarized society.





