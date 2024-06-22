TERROR IN THE PARK: YOU DON'T WANNA MISS THIS ONE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm just going for a nice nature walk on a hot day out here in redneckville, when I stumble upon a masktard. It's a beautiful day but can you imagine the shit this asshole watches on her effing TV screen that makes her think this shit is real? So real that you've gotta wear a damn mask on a nature trail at the park? Her dog thinks she's fucking retarded! And oh yes, the dog is right! Please get another booster idiot!
Music: John Denver - Annie's Song
Movie clip: 1408 - Stephen King (asshole)
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report