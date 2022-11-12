1. SAMUEL 8-9 - CAREFUL WHAT YOU ASK FOR

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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 8 and 9. The leaders asked Samuel for a king. They said that they wanted to be like the other nations. But the real reason is in verse 20. They wanted a man to rule them instead of God. God ruled them but they could not see him. They wanted a leader that everyone could see. They should have asked for a good leader who trusted God. The Israelites had left God many times in the past. God had chosen them and saved them from their enemies. They were happy for a while. Then they left God and worshipped other gods.
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