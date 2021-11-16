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Pfizer CEO: mRNA Changing DNA
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181 views • November 16, 2021
Pfizer CEO: mRNA Changing DNA
It’s a “feature”, not a bug. While the Pfizer CEO says those engaging in “misinformation” are criminals and should be punished accordingly, he embraces mRNA modifying DNA — something that has been labeled by CNN as “misinfo”.
The same people own PFIZER MODERNA J&J ASTRA FB TWITTER ABC CBS NBC CNN FOX ALL CENTRAL BANKS CREDIT COMPANIES AND ON AND ON OWNED BY BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD. The same people are behind every HOAX SCAM FRAUD and false flag and only braindead sheeple fall to see it.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CSdOjuKLDthF/
It’s a “feature”, not a bug. While the Pfizer CEO says those engaging in “misinformation” are criminals and should be punished accordingly, he embraces mRNA modifying DNA — something that has been labeled by CNN as “misinfo”.
The same people own PFIZER MODERNA J&J ASTRA FB TWITTER ABC CBS NBC CNN FOX ALL CENTRAL BANKS CREDIT COMPANIES AND ON AND ON OWNED BY BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD. The same people are behind every HOAX SCAM FRAUD and false flag and only braindead sheeple fall to see it.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CSdOjuKLDthF/
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