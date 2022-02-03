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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Health Benefits Of Eating Umeboshi (Pickled Japanese Plums)
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22 views • February 03, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Health Benefits Of Eating Umeboshi (Pickled Japanese Plums)
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that it is Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" for people to learn how there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers in China to those in India. There a lot more deaths and infections in India because they are eating a western diet.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating umeboshi (pickled Japanese plums). Containing citric acid and malic acid that support the immune system. Citric acid boosts gastrointestinal function, increases appetite and improves protein digestion. Malic acid relieves fatigue both acids together relieves inflammation.
Callers
Rog has blocked arteries in his heart.
Teresa has been diagnosed with osteopenia has high blood pressure and only 45% kidney function.
Cindy has fluid around her heart.
Tony is obese has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that it is Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" for people to learn how there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers in China to those in India. There a lot more deaths and infections in India because they are eating a western diet.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating umeboshi (pickled Japanese plums). Containing citric acid and malic acid that support the immune system. Citric acid boosts gastrointestinal function, increases appetite and improves protein digestion. Malic acid relieves fatigue both acids together relieves inflammation.
Callers
Rog has blocked arteries in his heart.
Teresa has been diagnosed with osteopenia has high blood pressure and only 45% kidney function.
Cindy has fluid around her heart.
Tony is obese has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
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