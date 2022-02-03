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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Health Benefits Of Eating Umeboshi (Pickled Japanese Plums)
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show Health Benefits Of Eating Umeboshi (Pickled Japanese Plums)
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Air Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that it is Black History Month. Recommending his book and CD "Black Gene Lies" for people to learn how there are no genetic diseases. Also citing the current COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers in China to those in India. There a lot more deaths and infections in India because they are eating a western diet.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating umeboshi (pickled Japanese plums). Containing citric acid and malic acid that support the immune system. Citric acid boosts gastrointestinal function, increases appetite and improves protein digestion. Malic acid relieves fatigue both acids together relieves inflammation.
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Rog has blocked arteries in his heart.

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Tony is obese has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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