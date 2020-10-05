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Probably the Biggest Crime Against Humanity Ever Committed - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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172 views • October 05, 2020
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, is a lawyer and member of the German Corona Investigative Committee.
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY worldwide at the highest levels! Not hyperbole.. TRUTH. Depriving otherwise healthy people of their freedom to seek treatments, freedom of movement, and freedom of expression is a CRIME. The price that must be paid is a BIG one.
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY worldwide at the highest levels! Not hyperbole.. TRUTH. Depriving otherwise healthy people of their freedom to seek treatments, freedom of movement, and freedom of expression is a CRIME. The price that must be paid is a BIG one.
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