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DC, Trump, & the Communist Coup
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400 views • January 17, 2021
Analysis of the troop presence in Washington, DC, communist color revolution, and what Potus Trump is going to do about it...
Recorded: January 17, 2021
* Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley reminded Nancy Pelosi of the military chain of command.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author in WA State (nom de plume: Tina Foster)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded: January 17, 2021
* Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley reminded Nancy Pelosi of the military chain of command.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author in WA State (nom de plume: Tina Foster)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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