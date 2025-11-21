© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: Intel Insider Exposes The Democratic Party Deep State Alliance Working With Israeli Intelligence To Overthrow The Trump Admin!. In This Must-Watch Interview, Patrick Byrne Exposes The Secret Factions In Israel Working With The Dem Party To Overthrow The Duly Elected Presidency Of Donald John Trump!