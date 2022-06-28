And We Know 6.27.2022 It had to be this WAY! The AWAKENING has been long. NOW, it is time TO GET THEM ALL! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.
Pretty cool to have an amazing team in drag racing place the And We Know logo on their sports vehicle and wear the shirts… was actually in tears… will share more on that. A week to remember. Roe v Wade, President Trump speech on fire, 17th letter returns, the left and demons are out trying to create problems…but its not working.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1a5lkn-6.27.22-it-had-to-be-this-way-the-awakening-has-been-long.-now-it-is-time-t.html