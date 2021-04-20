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Proof of US Role in Chinese COVID Bio-Weapon Research (Dr Richard Fleming)
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434 views • April 20, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming excellent presentation with slides on The New American with Alex Newman - He will be filing a Federal Lawsuit soon! MUST SEE! URGENT!
Please also watch this interview with Dr Fleming: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1Bmk7ryxC5g/
Please also watch this interview with Dr Fleming: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1Bmk7ryxC5g/
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