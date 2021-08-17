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AUSTRALIA TYRANNY: MOVEMENT PERMITS, GOV'T REGISTRIES AND ENORMOUS FINES. WTH IS A "SINGLES BUBBLE"?
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100 views • August 17, 2021
ChristianObserver: And yet the mobs of police aren't social distancing. I guess the dreadful "bug" can't get men in uniform? And what about their death-shot-complete-with-nanotech-operating-system? Shouldn't that satisfy their lust for total control? This is beyond outrageous - it's utter insanity. And they know people will rise up like they're already doing in Europe, it's part of their plan. Lord help us - ultimately there is no answer in the natural.
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