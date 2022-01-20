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BASES2015 Dave Hodrien UFOs and The Music Industry
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40 views • January 20, 2022
Dave Hodrien runs the Birmingham UFO Group, which is one the UK's leading research groups in the subject.
Dave has lectured many times for Bases Lectures. Here he focuses on a Birmingham band, into UFOs.
Recorded in the summer of 2015, at the St John's theatre, in Marlborough. Part of the wider Bases Film Festival held at the time.
In 2021 he launched a wonderful video game.
Dave has lectured many times for Bases Lectures. Here he focuses on a Birmingham band, into UFOs.
Recorded in the summer of 2015, at the St John's theatre, in Marlborough. Part of the wider Bases Film Festival held at the time.
In 2021 he launched a wonderful video game.
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