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Americans who support Israel should WATCH THIS.
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42 views • September 24, 2020
If we acted like this in America it would be civil war. Only white nations are being forced to become more diverse. Open your damn eyes. Whites are not allowed to have there own country. Africa for Africans, Asia for Asians, Middle East for Muslims But if you're white you need to be more diverse. Anti Racism is code for Anti white. I am proud to be white but can't say it. Blacks can say they will never date outside their race but if I say it I'm racist. I'm not falling for their bullshit.
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