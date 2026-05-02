Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 2 May 2026 - A

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Part A of two parts to the Saturday afternoon rally, this one covering our gathering first at Parliament House and the first speech in the Bourke Street Mall. The topics were about the dangers of gender "affirming care", in the Covid aftermath, Five G dangers, Smart City agenda, Bioengineering Watch, and Chemtrails, to name a few. We continue and trust God will have the final say against the evil agendas of the globalists.