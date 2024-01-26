Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Electing Grace Of God & Why It Matters
channel image
Sons of Liberty
899 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday

In this episode, we'll take a look at the major passages of Scripture in their contexts to look at the sovereignty of God in salvation and just how He brings to life dead sinners and conforms them to the image of Jesus Christ for His glory and our good.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

Keywords
electionbiblegodjesus christgracesinchristianitypredestinationevangelismdoctrines of grace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket