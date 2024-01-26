The Electing Grace Of God & Why It Matters

In this episode, we'll take a look at the major passages of Scripture in their contexts to look at the sovereignty of God in salvation and just how He brings to life dead sinners and conforms them to the image of Jesus Christ for His glory and our good.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.