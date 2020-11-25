TRUMP'S FIGHT FOR SOCOM. REIGNING IN THE PRAETORIAN GUARD

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An article on the issue: https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-loyalist-pushed-out-of-white-house-now-leading-a-shakeup-at-the-pentagon-155750076.html
Christopher Miller: https://www.defense.gov/Our-Story/Biographies/Biography/Article/2111192/christopher-c-miller/
ALSO: https://www.sandboxx.us/blog/the-special-forces-roots-of-acting-secdef-christopher-miller/
General Mark Milley: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Milley
General HR McMaster: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._R._McMaster
General Richard Clarke: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_D._Clarke
Earlier Video discussing SOCOM and it's sub unit, AFRICOM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00n5S3QB-0g&;t=308s
The ACTUAL Document that is to be implemented https://www.congress.gov/114/plaws/publ328/PLAW-114publ328.pdf