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The Commander of the Engineering brigade of the RF Armed Forces told how the Dam was Blown Op so that Water would Flow Again from the Kherson, Ukraine region to the Crimea. 032622
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120 views • March 26, 2022
The commander of the engineering brigade of the RF Armed Forces told how the dam was blown up so that water would flow from the Kherson region to the Crimea.
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