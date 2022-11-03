America Is Lost Until All Liars Are Exposed

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The Branch Covidians want amnesty, like calling a Mulligan and moving on. Meanwhile, they want us to pretend there's no censorship of the truth as they continue to spread lies. They call us election deniers. They call us conspiracy theorists. And they want our forgiveness every time their lies are exposed.
No more. The memory hole must be closed and nothing must be allowed to enter it every again.
Today's episode of The JD Rucker Show will be a bit rant-driven. Please indulge me.
Be sure to subscribe to my Substack: https://jdrucker.substack.com