‘New Long March’ spreading in Chinese business world

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https://gnews.org/articles/518847
Summary：Reuters reported that this year, the wealthiest Chinese are seeing wealth declined to the greatest extent in over two decades, only 1305 persons made this year's Hurun Rich List, which ranks China's wealthiest individuals with a minimum net worth of $692 million or 5 billion yuan, an 11% decrease from last year. It also shows that the wealthy Chinese have lost $3.5 trillion or 18% in the previous year