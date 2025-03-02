Are you Double Minded? Bible Study with Pastor Larry

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

n this message, Brother Larry emphasizes the danger of being double-minded, which means living two conflicting lives—trying to serve both Christ and the world. This is rooted in the Greek words dí (two) and psuchós (soul), implying instability and falseness. Larry compares this to the teachings of Jesus, who says that no one can serve two masters (Matthew 6:24), and highlights how double-mindedness leads to being tossed around by false doctrines, like false prophets (Ephesians 4:14).

He stresses the importance of being steadfast, using the Greek word hedraios (firm, settled), in contrast to instability. This firmness comes from drawing near to Christ, avoiding error, and growing in grace through practices like prayer, Bible study, and fellowship (2 Peter 3:17-18). Peter’s advice is to grow in grace and the knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Brother Larry also addresses hypocrisy—pretending to be spiritual when one's actions don't align—and warns against making excuses for sins, as this leads to spiritual deception and being led astray by the devil (Ephesians 4:14). Instead, Christians are called to live truthfully, as reflected in Ephesians 6:14, where Paul talks about putting on the "belt of truth." This truth is not just doctrinal but personal integrity. Without truth in the inward parts, the armor of God will fall apart. Integrity is key to spiritual growth and protection, and believers are urged to be honest, leaving behind exaggerations or "white lies."

He concludes by emphasizing the role of the Holy Spirit in guiding believers into all truth (John 16:12-13) and how living in truth is essential for a strong spiritual life. God desires truth in the inward parts, as seen in Psalm 51:6, and wants believers to live in peace, free from deception. By being honest with ourselves and God, Christians can draw near to Christ and experience true spiritual growth and blessing.



