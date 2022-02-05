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Nikola Tesla Greatest Secret - The One Thing He Said That Nobody Mentions
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747 views • February 05, 2022
Never mind that Nikola Tesla spoke 8 languages, had hundreds of patents, or that almost every thing we have that is electric or chargeable is due to his works and inventions…the one thing that he talked about in depth, that nobody seems to mention is “Intuition”.
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