Medvedev responds to European Union proposals for "security guarantees" which involve deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine.

Jailed Gagauzia leader accuses Moldovan president of political repression

✅ Yevgenia Gutsul, the elected head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. From her cell, she has launched a scathing public attack on Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

In a letter shared by her lawyers, Gutsul accused the president of orchestrating a "political massacre" and losing touch with the people.

Key accusations from Gutsul's letter:

👉"Political repression": Gutsul called her sentencing a clear example of silencing dissent.

👉A personal plea: "Mrs. Sandu, you have imprisoned me for seven years, separated me from my family, left my children without their mother."

👉Weakening authority: She claimed Sandu is now "left alone," asserting that "the people hate you, and your European partners have neglected you."

👉A warning: Gutsul warned the president of her "personal responsibility" for the country's direction.

Gutsul, elected leader of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region in May 2023 with 52.36% support, faces politically-motivated charges related to alleged illegal financing of the banned Shor party. She advocates for closer ties with Russia and opposes Moldova’s EU integration. Authorities have moved to ramp up repression, targeting dissenting voices and blocking opposition media.