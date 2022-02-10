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Keep On Truckin' Against Tyranny
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42 views • February 10, 2022
We made this video because we are holding all the Canadian truckers and their families in our hearts -- they are brave and have given us all hope in fighting for freedom. Please feel free to share this around and thank you video recordists for the footage--too many clips to credit and many were uncredited but THANK YOU all. Here are the Lyrics for those interested (I think you will all recognize our fair use of a certain tune!):
LYRICS to Keep On' Truckin' Against Tyranny
Keep on Truckin' –
It used to be
A corny saying meant to cheer us on…
But that expression—
Now means to me…
Something vital, for we must hang on…
Keeps us hanging on…
All you truckin' – families…
You're all rockin' in this world, once free
Our hearts are with you
We can't forget you..
Fighting bravely just to hold the line..
And you're doing fine…
I used to live free
This was our country
Filled with human beings so brave and bold
Now true expression
Meets with oppression
Keeps me from finding friends so brave and bold
And it leaves me cold….
My friends and I
Our families too…
Shunned like outcasts though we've got good health…
How they abhor us?
In endless chorus
Meanwhile the rich
Consolidate their wealth… Keep on buildin' wealth
Keep on Truckin' –
It used to be
A corny saying from the Seventies
But now the meaning
Is clear to me…
Today your truckin' against tyranny
And we cheer you on…
You're are truckin ' against tyranny…
Keep on truckin ' against tyranny…
Keep on truckin ' and you'll set us free..
You'll help set us free
LYRICS to Keep On' Truckin' Against Tyranny
Keep on Truckin' –
It used to be
A corny saying meant to cheer us on…
But that expression—
Now means to me…
Something vital, for we must hang on…
Keeps us hanging on…
All you truckin' – families…
You're all rockin' in this world, once free
Our hearts are with you
We can't forget you..
Fighting bravely just to hold the line..
And you're doing fine…
I used to live free
This was our country
Filled with human beings so brave and bold
Now true expression
Meets with oppression
Keeps me from finding friends so brave and bold
And it leaves me cold….
My friends and I
Our families too…
Shunned like outcasts though we've got good health…
How they abhor us?
In endless chorus
Meanwhile the rich
Consolidate their wealth… Keep on buildin' wealth
Keep on Truckin' –
It used to be
A corny saying from the Seventies
But now the meaning
Is clear to me…
Today your truckin' against tyranny
And we cheer you on…
You're are truckin ' against tyranny…
Keep on truckin ' against tyranny…
Keep on truckin ' and you'll set us free..
You'll help set us free
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