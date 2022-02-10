We made this video because we are holding all the Canadian truckers and their families in our hearts -- they are brave and have given us all hope in fighting for freedom. Please feel free to share this around and thank you video recordists for the footage--too many clips to credit and many were uncredited but THANK YOU all. Here are the Lyrics for those interested (I think you will all recognize our fair use of a certain tune!):

LYRICS to Keep On' Truckin' Against Tyranny

Keep on Truckin' –

It used to be

A corny saying meant to cheer us on…

But that expression—

Now means to me…

Something vital, for we must hang on…

Keeps us hanging on…

All you truckin' – families…

You're all rockin' in this world, once free

Our hearts are with you

We can't forget you..

Fighting bravely just to hold the line..

And you're doing fine…

I used to live free

This was our country

Filled with human beings so brave and bold

Now true expression

Meets with oppression

Keeps me from finding friends so brave and bold

And it leaves me cold….

My friends and I

Our families too…

Shunned like outcasts though we've got good health…

How they abhor us?

In endless chorus

Meanwhile the rich

Consolidate their wealth… Keep on buildin' wealth

Keep on Truckin' –

It used to be

A corny saying from the Seventies

But now the meaning

Is clear to me…

Today your truckin' against tyranny

And we cheer you on…

You're are truckin ' against tyranny…

Keep on truckin ' against tyranny…

Keep on truckin ' and you'll set us free..

You'll help set us free