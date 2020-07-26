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Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017 ... Now what is he predicting....
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72 views • July 26, 2020
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https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
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‘There will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.’ — Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci predict a pandemic under the Trump admin back in 2017.
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In US news and current events today, Dr. Fauci warned of a pandemic under Trump 3 years ago — here's the footage to prove it.
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https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
NowThis News
1.02M subscribers
‘There will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.’ — Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci predict a pandemic under the Trump admin back in 2017.
» Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe
» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis
In US news and current events today, Dr. Fauci warned of a pandemic under Trump 3 years ago — here's the footage to prove it.
For the latest coronavirus new and COVID-19 updates, subscribe to NowThis News.
#Fauci #Coronavirus #News #NowThis #NowThisNews
Connect with NowThis
» Like us on Facebook: http://go.nowth.is/News_Facebook
» Tweet us on Twitter: http://go.nowth.is/News_Twitter
» Follow us on Instagram: http://go.nowth.is/News_Instagram
» Find us on Snapchat Discover: http://go.nowth.is/News_Snapchat
NowThis is your premier news outlet providing you with all the videos you need to stay up to date on all the latest in trending news. From entertainment to politics, to viral videos and breaking news stories, we’re delivering all you need to know straight to your social feeds. We live where you live.
http://www.youtube.com/nowthisnews
@nowthisnews
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