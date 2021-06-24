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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1330 - Anna F Zelma C - Report on their killer's upcoming execution
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2 views • June 24, 2021
Lott, a serial rapist, broke into Anna’s home and beat her, before orally and vaginally raping her. He then sodomized her before strangling her to death. A few months later, Lott broke into Zelma’s home, who lived across the street from Anna, and beat her, before orally and vaginally raping her. He then attempted to sodomize her, before strangling her to death. Both women had broken ribs from when Lott sat on her chest as he orally raped them.
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