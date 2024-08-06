Israeli Hospitals Prep for Mass Casualties…Putin Asks Iran to Spare Civilians

It appears there’s no chance diplomacy can persuade Iranian officials from not attacking Israel in coming days. The only matters now are the timing of the attack, the intensity of the attack, and Israel’s response. There are reports that the Biden Administration is warning Israel not to go too far. Meanwhile, Egypt notified Israeli that Cairo would not intervene in the war to assist its neighbor Israel.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 08/06/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/aug-06-2024-israeli-hospitals-prep-for-mass-casualties%E2%80%A6putin-asks-iran-to-spare-civilians





