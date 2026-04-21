MAHA Slams CDC Pick, Abby Kramer, Fringe, Tulsy Ball, Chagit Functional Mushrooms, Psychedelic Executive Order - The RSB Show 4-20-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: MAHA Slams CDC Pick, Abby Kramer, Fringe, Colon polyps, Endometriosis, Carboneum Oxygenisatum, RFK Targets Congress, Tulsy Ball, Chagit Functional Mushrooms, Car Silicone Emissions, Psychedelic Executive Order, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/maha-slams-cdc-pick-abby-kramer-question-of-the-day-carboneum-oxygenisatum-rfk-targets-congress-tulsy-ball-car-silicone-emissions-psychedelic-executive-order-and-more/